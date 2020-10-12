Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan while strongly condemning the target killing of Maulana Adil Khan of Jamia Farooqia in Karachi has said that India is attempting to target Ulema to fan sectarian rift in the country.

“Target killing of Maulana Adil of Jamia Farooqia in Karachi is condemnable. My govt has known & I have repeatedly stated this on TV, since last 3 months India’s attempts to target kill Aalims from Sunni & Shia sects to create sectarian conflict across the country,” the premier wrote on his official Twitter handle hours after the tragic incident.

He said that the government has prevented a number of such attempts pre-emptively in last few months. “Our intelligence organizations & law enforcement agencies will nab culprits of this murder also. Our Ulema from all sects must ensure people do not fall prey to this nefarious Indian design to destabilise Pakistan,” PM Imran said in another tweet.

The Prime Minister stressed upon the Ulema from all sects that they must ensure that people did not fall prey to nefarious Indian design to destabilize Pakistan by fuelling a sectarian conflict.

Maulana Adil Khan along with his driver was gunned down in Shah Faisal Colony, Karachi, the other day. The slain scholar was associated with Jamia Farooqia, a university of Islamic studies.

“Expressing grief over the assassination of renowned religious scholar Maulana Adil in Karachi, the COAS strongly condemned the incident and termed it an attempt to foment unrest by Pakistan’s enemies,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations directorate.

