LAHORE - PML-N Member of Punjab Assembly Jalil Sharaqpuri on Sunday slammed his party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif and called the former Prime Minister a “lota.” His statement comes one day after the PML-N MPA was stopped by his party members from entering the Punjab Assembly building. Sharaqpuri’s relationship with the party leadership continued to appear strained. Last week while protesting outside the Punjab Assembly angry PML-N members chanted slogans, obstructed Jalil Sharaqpuri's path, and placed a lota on top of his head for his "betrayal." Sharaqpuri is among five PML-N MPAs who earned the ire of the party leadership when they met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar without obtaining permission. While addressing a press conference Sharaqpuri asked, “Did Nawaz not change his [loyalties]? “They are all lotas.” He said that “India is taking advantage of Nawaz’s speeches” made from London via video. “In my opinion, Nawaz’s speech (the first of multiple ones since) was inappropriate,” he said, adding that the PML-N supremo should speak in the interest of Pakistan. Sharaqpuri said that while the party leadership makes decisions, a person should be able to express his reservations against them. The lawmaker said that he was a member of the PML-N earlier and had left the party after “ideological differences with Nawaz”, following which he was with the PTI for eight years. Also, Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Sunday visited the residence of MPA Jalil Sharaqpuri and condemned the misbehaviour of the PML-N parliamentarians with him.