Govt orders 2-month closure of brick kilns

OUR STAFF REPORTER

KAMALIA - The Environment Protection Department has ordered immediate closure of all the brick-kilns for two months to avoid smog in the days to come, stated District Officer Environment Saleem Ahmad Khan.

He was addressing a seminar that was also attended by Inspector Environment Protection Department Mohammad Irfan Khan, President of Kiln Association Sheikh Aamir, Secretary Ibrahim and several bricks kiln owners.

Saleem Ahmad Khan explained that in view of the upcoming smog threat, the department has decided that all brick kilns across Punjab would be shut down from October 20 to December 31.

“From now onwards, only those kilns will be allowed to operate which will use the environment-friendly Zigzag technology. Zigzag technology helps reduce environmental pollution. The biggest reason for smog is the environmental pollution and smoke from kilns and factories” he said. He urged all the kiln owners to help improve the environment.

Army martyrs paid glowing tributes

OUR STAFF REPORTER

SADIQABAD - Pakistan Army’s struggle for peace in the country is evident from its soldiers’ immediate response to the call for defence of their motherland.

These views were expressed by Rangers superintendent Abrar Hussain during an address to a ceremony at Madrasatul Banat here the other day.

He said that Pakistan Army had always played its due role for peace, and adding that Pak Army jawans rendered their lives in war against terrorism. He advised the students to study hard and utilise their capabilities for the betterment of the country.

Madrasatul Banat Director Prof M Din said, “We should prefer the development of our motherland to all other priorities for its better future.” He added, “I am ready to set all my priorities aside and exert all my labour for the betterment of my land.” He stated, “Following in the footsteps of our great Quaid Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we can maintain the atmosphere of peace and love in the country.”

He also paid glowing tributes to the Pak Army’s martyrs to whom, ‘what he said’, the nation owed a great deal. The schoolchildren sang national songs as a tribute to the martyrs. School vice principal Ahmed Nadeem Faiz, Hafiz Mudassir, Mehtab Badar, M Anwar Farooq, and other notables were present on the occasion.