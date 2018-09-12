Share:

ISLAMABAD:- PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

In their condolence message, the PPP leaders termed Begum Kulsoom a brave woman who fought for democracy during Musharraf regime. They offered condolence and expressed sympathies with the members of bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.–NNI