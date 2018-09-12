Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN - The accomplices of a sanitary patrol, who heads corrupt mafia here as well as at the Health Secretariat Lahore, have sprung into action to save him from any possible legal action after the publication of a news item in The Nation against him.

Ghulam Shabir is sanitary patrol at Rural Health Centre (RHC) Shah Sadar Din and is never seen working at the RHC but regularly receives salary at home.

The corrupt mafia of CEO Health Office and DOH HR office are opposing legal action against Ghulam Shabir despite many reports have pointed out that he is absent from his duty for many years. Even the corrupt mafia has hidden his service record.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC) District Manager Zahida Nawaz reported to CEO Health DG Khan on 11 August -2018 that Ghulam Shabir was absent from his duty since long and no one knew about his whereabouts.

On the report, District Officer Health Human Resources (DHO HR) Dr Raiz Malik ordered RHC Medical Officer Dr Shah Nazaw for stoppage of his pay and other necessary actions against him.

Though Dr Shah Nawaz half-heartedly issued the order for stoppage of his pay for the month of August-2018 but did not forwarded the order to the offices concerned including District Accounts Office, CEO Health Office and DOH HR office DG Khan.

When The Nation approached District Accounts Office (DAO), it was learnt that the monthly salary was being issued to Ghulam Shabir as usual. As per DAO DG Khan Record, he was receiving Rs28,519 pay without any break for the last many years.

Last week, when The Nation had approached CEO Health Dr Shahid Hussain Magsi and DOH HR Dr Malik, both the officers had ordered to the staff concerned and Medical Officer Dr Shah Nawaz for stoppage of his salary but to no avail as the corrupt mafia does not want any action against their head.

The BS-1 employee acts like the health secretary Punjab and the officers across Dera Ghazi Khan have to give VIP protocol to him due to his links with the influential officialdom, especially in the Health Secretariat Punjab.

A head nurse of Teaching Hospital DG Khan Farhat Shaheen has fallen victim to his highhandedness as she has been facing an inquiry under PEEDA Act-2006 by Govt of The Punjab, Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department Lahore.

She is facing the allegations of using a fake/bogus order No SO (NC-I) 303/2015 dated 12 October 2017, for her one year ex-Pakistan leave for studying MSc (Nursing) in China.

She stated during her hearing before Inquiry Officer/Director Law Sarfraz Ahmad on her study leave order from Health Secretariat that she had given Rs50,000 to Ghulam Shabir who is a sanitary patrol at Rural Health Centre Shah Sadar Din (DG Khan) and an agent of a bargaining mafia of health department Lahore for such types orders. However, she said, he provided her with a fake and bogus order, like an original one with the official embossing seal affixed on it.

She availed her study leave and went to China for higher studies in October-2017 but when she came to know that her study leave order was fake, she left her studies at China and came back to Pakistan to face the inquiry. Her bright future and regular government job is now at risk of termination due to the health department black sheep.

“I could not have imagined he would issue fake or bogus order. It is the responsibility of those at the helms of the affairs to save applicants like me from black sheep like Ghulam Shabir who exploits such situation. “I am victim of fraud that a black sheep committed against me,” said Farhat Shaheen.

An officer of health department on request of anonymity disclosed that Ghulam Shabir had never performed his duty at the hospital.

“Though he belongs to DG Khan but he stays at Lahore. Presently, he is serving as personal servant in the house of a Punjab secretary.

He is enjoying an official room in a government building at Lahore. That is why local health administration has never taken action against him. He is an agent of Health Secretariat Punjab’s corrupt officers who issue all kinds of fake orders with official embossing seal after striking a deal,” he said.

The officer also said that Ghulam Shabir blackmailed the female staff as well as local administrative officers on behalf of Health Secretariat Punjab, Lahore. He (Ghulam Shabir) also forced local officers for sanction/approval of illegal medical reimbursements bills worth hundreds of thousands of rupees, he said. He is an employee of BS-1 but he orders the local administration like a secretary; and no one can take action against him, maintained the officer.

He is also famous as a Hakeem as he allegedly supplies medicines for sexual problems to the officers at Lahore and DG Khan. Thus, impediments are being created by his companions in the way of departmental actions against the corrupt mafia’s head.