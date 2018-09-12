Share:

Lahore - Former Olympian Naveed Alam has sought the intervention of Prime Minister Imran Khan and IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza to save the national game from further decline.

After the poor performance of Pakistan hockey team in the Asian Games, where they failed to beat Japan in the semifinals and also wasted the chances of winning gold medal and qualifying directly for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Japan, Naveed lashed out at the PHF top brass, who are out of the scene after such dismal performance of national hockey team.

Talking to the reporters here on Tuesday, the former Olympian said that it is now essential to implement the Prime Minister’s policy in the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) in true letter and spirits. "I appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan to give direction to make the PHF house in order, which, indeed, is dire need of the hour. Without doing it, we can't save sinking ship of Pakistan hockey, so the PM must come forward and may direct the concerned quarters to call the PHF meeting but also take the responsible persons to task, who brought Pakistan hockey to such a low," he added.

Naveed said it is not necessary that a good player will also be a good administrator. "Hockey can't be run on whatsapp, instead the officials should have taken responsibility and come to offices and grounds to see what the actual position is and what are the things need to be improved?"

He said losing the rights of hosting Six-Nation Hockey Tournament is also a result of irresponsible behavior of PHF top brass. "Pakistan had got a chance of hosting Six-Nation Cup after a gap of 14 years but no proper preparation was made by PHF, due to which Pakistan has lost the hosting rights.”

He said during the last three years, the federation received a grant of Rs 800 million, which was not fully spent on hockey and players rather wasted on perks and privileges and foreign tours of PHF top brass. Had the PHF spent the funds on players and hockey, the standard of the national game would have been far better," he added.

He said the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination has right to intervene and stop the incompetent PHF officials from further destroying hockey.

"I have plan of 100 days and if it is implemented in true letter and spirit, it can take Pakistan hockey to new heights and it will start producing better results at international level. Now the decision of fate of Pakistan hockey will be taken in the PHF house meeting, where the responsible persons have to answer," Naveed concluded.