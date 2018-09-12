Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has opened a fully equipped and state-of-the-art facilitation center in Gwadar for the registration of businesses, which is a primary need of investors.

The SECP has taken many steps to facilitate the business community. The SECP is one of the pioneer government departments that has provided facility to local as well as foreign business community at their doorstep in Gwadar Free Zone.

The CPEC is a mega project, which is rightly considered a game changer, and it is very attractive for the local and foreign investors. Being a vibrant and proactive organization, the SECP extends utmost facilitation to all investors and it is a matter of pride that the SECP registers a company within four hours of filing of complete documents. The registration of company within four hours is in line with the government’s initiative to provide ease of doing business in Pakistan.

The SECP has provided online and physical filing facility for incorporation of companies. The standard documents, including Memorandum and Article of Association of various sectors are available on the SECP website. The fee for online registration of a company is very nominal, i.e. only Rs1,550.

The free for physical registration is Rs3,000. The payment of fee can be made through credit/debit card. The registration with FBR is simultaneously made on registration of company and there is no need to visit the FBR to obtain NTN. Now there is no need to obtain digital signature for filling of documents. The SECP provides free of cost copies along with registration certificate of necessary forms/documents that are required by the company for opening of bank account etc.

The SECP recently introduced a new concept of limited liability partnership (LLP). It combines the flexibility of a general partnership and the advantages of limited liability of a company. It is very useful for the business community, especially for small investors.