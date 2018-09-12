Share:

KARACHI - A research project investigating the energy-development nexus in Pakistan in the context of climate change was carried out from December 2016 to April 2018 in Punjab and Sindh, and has resulted in interesting findings that highlighted the fundamental connections between energy, climate change and land acquisition.

The project findings show that even in the construction of green climate friendly megaprojects such as the Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park, there is no transparency in environmental assessment and land acquisition. The solar park led to the violent displacement of people and the erasure of longstanding livelihood for pastoral communities.

The mega energy projects rely on colonial laws for the acquisition and expropriation of vast tracks of land that is leading the displacement of poor communities. The colonial land acquisition has need to be reformed, something that is already happening in other parts of South Asia. Why is Pakistan slow to take up this critical issue?

Dr Amiera Sawas, a researcher in the climate change in her presentation at Institute of Business Administration (IBA) highlighted the issue about the climate change-energy nexus in Pakistan, as well as recommendations for the media and policy makers.

Pakistan is consistently named one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to climate change and water scarcity. Pakistan is facing water stress and heading towards water scarcity due to combination of climate change and unsustainable developments, the seminar highlighted.