KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq Tuesday demanded of the federal government to announce Rs500 billion package for Karachi for its development and to overcome issues like water scarcity and collapsed sewerage system.

Siraj made several demands from the federal government while addressing a press conference here at Idara-e-Noor Haq. He said that there is need for early completion of water supply projects K-IV and S-III so that the people could be provided some sort of relief. He was of the view that the local government system in the metropolis has been destroyed which is evident from the worst condition of the roads, streets and sewerage system.

He said that the incumbent provincial government had claimed to rectify its local government department but nothing practical was done in this regard. He demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce some special packages for the people of the metropolis during his visit to Karachi in coming days.

Speaking on the Baldia factory tragedy, the JI chief said that the payment of compensation amount to the affected families should be issued at the earliest release as well as the JIT report of inferno should be made public. “The affected families of Baldia factory inferno are still waiting for justice after six years of incident and the elements who are involved into the massacre have not been arrested,” ha added.

Taking a jab at K-Electric for it’s ‘malpractices’, Siraj demanded an immediate action against the power utility for its over-billing and prolong loadshedding. He said that the K-Electric has become a mafia due to the patronization of the past and present governments. “Dozens of people have lost their lives due to electrocution during torrential rains in the metropolis,” he added.

He also spoke on the issue pertaining prevailing street crimes, saying that strict action against the street criminals should also be taken by Law Enforcing Agencies. “Police and Rangers have completely failed to control the increasing incidents of street crimes, Siraj said and added that the Sindh government should take action in order to curb the street crime incidents and bring the criminals into the court of law.

The chief further demanded that the salaries of the Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) employees be released forthwith. “The privatisation of the PSM is not acceptable, the government should make arrangements to release the salaries of the PSM employees,” Siraj added.

He also asked the PM to take measures for the repatriation of Dr Afia Siddiqui, the innocent daughter of the nation who has been behind the bars for so many years.

During the press conference, the JI ameer has expressed condolence over the sad demise of Kulsoom Nawaz — wife of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif.