ATTOCK - As many as 50 Youm-e-Ashur processions were taken out from different ‘imambargah’ of the district including the main procession which was taken out from Imambargah Hussainia.

All the processions after passing through designated routes culminated peacefully. The main procession culminated at Karbala Haleem Shah amid tight security.

DC Attock, DPO and SHOs supervised the processions. ‘Sabeels’ of water, milk and food stalls were setup by local people at different points for the mourners. A special mobile medical team from District Headquarters Hospital Attock and Rescue 1122 provided medical cover.

As many as 145 processions and 754 ‘majalis’ were held peacefully at various parts of the district for which the police provided fool-proof security.

Two boys die in separate incidents

ATTOCK - Two teen boys died in separate incidents in the jurisdiction of Pindigheab Police Station on Wednesday. In the first incident, a boy died in head-on collision between a motorcycle and rickshaw near Kjarpa. The police and rescue sources said that 19-year-old Usman was going home on his motorcycle when his bike collided head on with a rickshaw coming from opposite direction.

In the second incident, an eleven years old boy drowned while bathing in small dam in remote village of Kunnat in same police station remits. Police while quoting family members said that the boy identified as Hamza went to a small dam to beat the heat where he was drowned.

AIOU launches BS Mass Communication programme

ISLAMABAD (APP): Allama Iqbal Open University launched BS (Four year) Mass Communication programme in the upcoming (autumn 2019) semester.

This is for the first time that the University has come out with BS-level programme in media studies. Online application for admission will be received till October 15. The programme meets academic criteria set by the Higher Education Commission. The University has been running MA Mass Communication, besides MPhil and PhD programmes in the discipline for the last many years.

Thousands of students and working journalists from across the country are improving their academic profile and professional practices. Chairman Department of Mass Communication Dr Saqib Riaz said that the University strictly adhered to prescribed merit criteria in line with the directives of Vice Chancellor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum to ensure quality of education.

The BS-level programme will provide students an opportunity to acquaint themselves with a creative, diverse, and challenging academic environment. The academic programme has been designed to cater to the educational needs of those who could not continue their education in the formal universities but are motivated to enhance their qualification. It will help and guide interested students in pursuing higher studies and research in mass communication. An applicant having intermediate/higher secondary school pass certificate in second division (at least 45 percent marks) from any recognised institution is eligible for admission.

According to Director Admissions, all eligible candidates from across the country will be given admission provided they have been fulfilled the required formalities. However, the tutorial classes and workshops will only be held in Islamabad and Lahore, he said.