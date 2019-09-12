Share:

KARACHI/Jamshoro - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Wednesday that PPP would not join Fazl’s sit-in in Islamabad.

Speaking to reporters in Karachi, Bilawal said the PPP would not be part of Fazl’s sit-in as his party never joined the rallies of other parties be they organised by Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri, now-Prime Minister Imran Khan or Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

The PPP chairman said Islamabad sit-in was a decision of Fazlur Rahman but his party would lend the JUI-F leader its moral support.

“This was the initiative of Maulana Fazl, he took the initiative but it has been our party’s consistent policy that we do not participate in sit-ins,” Bilawal explained.

“We definitely support the issues that he’s raising and he will have our moral and political support,” he added.

Says no one will tolerate bargain on Kashmir. Government murdering people financially

Bilawal further noted that regardless of whether Fazl was in Islamabad or touring the whole country, the stance of his party and the JUI-F would be the same.

Meanwhile, taking to media persons in Jamshoro Wednesday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari asserted that bargaining on Kashmir won’t be accepted whereas ‘selected’ leaders were making perpetual mistakes on Kashmir issue.

He said the government was adopting undemocratic attitude on Kashmir problem. He added that PPP had fought against dictators in every age. “No Pakistani will tolerate any mistake on Kashmir issue,” he continued.

Bilawal went on to say that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had expressed that he could not make a mistake on Kashmir even in his dream whereas the ‘selected’ representatives on Kashmir were making mistakes continuously. He said the whole valley had been turned into a prison.

The PPP chairman asserted that India made a historic attack on the valley while PM Imran Khan was taking u-turn on every declaration.

The scion of the Bhutto dynasty said that current government did not have the capability to handle economy of the country. He said current government was murdering people financially. He even added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in ‘Clean Karachi’ initiative picked the garbage from one place and threw it on another place instead of cleaning the metropolis.

Bilawal demanded to be a part of the National Finance Committee (NFC) to solve problems of the masses. “We don’t fear the arrest and ready to face every sort of oppression for our people,” he added. He also said that despite being in opposition in the past, they did not attend any protest.

The PPP chairman expressed that they just had one policy in the sit-in while the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be provided moral support in the protest.

Separately, PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari Wednesday visited residence of MPA Malik Asad Sikandar at village Thana Ahmed Khan and offered Fateha over the sad demise of latter’s mother.

On the occasion, PPP chairman expressed condolence with the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul. Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah and other party leaders were also accompanied with party chairman during his visit.

Talking to media there, the PPP chairman said that his party had rendered great sacrifices for restoration of democracy in the country and Sindh government was striving hard to resolve issues faced by people of the province.

He said Indian government had converted occupied Jammu and Kashmir into prison and people of occupied valley were being denied of their fundamental rights.

Later, Bilawal also visited residence of MNA Tarique Ali Shah Jamote at Latifabad and expressed condolence with him on sad demise of Jamote’s mother. Chairman PPP also offered Fateha for the departed soul.