Share:

Lahore - The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notice to the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) and the Punjab government in a petition filed against the registration of an FIR against a doctor without the recommendation of the commission. Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan issued the notices to the commission chairperson and Punjab govt to inquire whether the Punjab police can proceed and register an FIR against a medical healthcare service provider/doctor without Punjab Healthcare Commission’s inquiry finding guilty of medical negligence. The petition through his counsel submitted that registration of an FIR against a doctor will bring stigma to his reputation.