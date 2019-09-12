Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday once again issued a notice to Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar and other officials over the fly infestation in the city.

The SHC issued a notice to Akhtar and other officials including DMC chairman after a citizen filed an application regarding the abundance of flies in Karachi.

During today’s hearing, the court ordered that Akhtar, DMCs and the local bodies secretary should ensure their presence at the next hearing. The court further said both the parties should ensure they submit their answers at the next hearing.

Flies in Karachi have become “a bullying force on sidewalks, flying in and out of stores and cars and homes and settling onto every available surface, from vegetables to people” after the metropolis’ recent spell of a torrential rainstorm.

The torrential rainstorm leads to days-long power outages and flooding on major thoroughfares and streets as well as in the drainage system.

The issues became worse with the stagnant rainwater following the downpour early August as well as the entrails of sacrificial animals thrown out on the streets after Eid-ul-Azha.