Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet Wednesday decided to close down Lahore Water and Sanitation Company for being an inactive entity while it deferred the decision on the fate of other companies till the final performance report.

The cabinet met with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in the chair was told Lahore Water and Sanitation Company was not functional anymore and hence it should be closed.

About other companies, the chief minister sought a performance report and directed Dr Salman Shah to finiish the job at the earliest.

Special assistant to PM Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the cabinet on federal government’s Ehsas programme. The cabinet decided to enhance collaboration between Punjab and federal governments. The chief minister termed it a flagship initiative of the PTI government saying the Punjab government will extend full support to make it successful.

Ehsaas Programme has been launched to uplift the living standard of the extreme poor including orphans, widows, the homeless, laborers, the disabled and the jobless. Students from low-income families can also benefit. The meeting gave approval to Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, 2019. After this approval, the succession certificates would be issued by Nadra where special succession facilitation units will be established. lso, the meeting approved the first phase of implementation on Punjab Municipal Services Programme worth around Rs27 billion. It endorsed the strategy for releasing funds for 194 urban and 3316 rural local government institutions so that necessary facilities could be provided to the people at their doorsteps. It was decided that district-level committees would be constituted to implement this programme and the first phase would be completed by June 2020.

He said that implementation on the decision of spending the toll-tax money on the repair and maintenance of roads of the same area would be ensured and added that this would make available the required funds.

The meeting gave conditional approval to fix and release grant-in-aid for Sheikh Zayed Medical Complex Lahore for 2019-20.

The cabinet granted approval of AG Pakistan with regard to public sector enterprises of Punjab government for 2018-19 and public sector companies of Punjab government volume 3 of the financial year 2017-18 was also given.

It approved the appointment of VC Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur while seeking recommendations for the appointment of VC of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore. Permission was granted for an agreement under unilateral trust fund programme for the treatment of animal diseases and foot-and-mouth control programme in different areas of the province.

The meeting approved introducing law reforms at the provincial level besides approving the reconstitution of the board of directors of Punjab Social Protection Authority.

Approval was given to change the name of cabinet sub-committee for flood to cabinet sub-committee for disaster management. Provincial minister for disaster management Mian Khalid Mehmood would be its convener.

The meeting strongly condemned the lockdown and eight weeks long continuous curfew in Indian Occupied Kashmir and expressed complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people. The chief minister said that Modi government had turned Occupied Kashmir into world’s biggest jail adding that sham Indian democracy has been badly exposed. The people of Pakistan are firmly standing with their Kashmiri brethren, he said,, adding that Modi had become a Yazid of today.

He said the world will have to stop the oppressor to avoid the greatest human tragedy in the Occupied Kashmir. The meeting endorsed the decisions of 16th cabinet meeting along with approving the decisions of 12th and 13th meeting of cabinet standing committee for finance and development.