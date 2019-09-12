Share:

FAISALABAD - A 14-year-old boy, resident of Rawalpindi on Wednesday, died of dengue fever in Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital.

According to hospital sources, the youth identified as Aryan was admitted to Allied Hospital few days back after being diagnosed with dengue fever. Apart from this, three other patients including two sisters have also been found infected with the virus.

With the recent increase in the number of patients fighting dengue, the toll of patients admitted to the Allied Hospital rose to 27 in the current year so far.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had announced that free medical treatment and diagnostic facilities will be provided to dengue patients at all public hospitals.

In a statement, Zafar Mirza said that his ministry is making all-out efforts to prevent and contain dengue virus in the federal capital.

He said, “All hospitals are fully geared to manage dengue cases.”