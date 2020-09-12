Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ahsan Khan, who already owns the screens in his drama ‘Bandhe Ek Dour Se’ will be starring in a brand new signature series by Abdullah Kadwani, titled ‘Qayamat’. Starring opposite the Alif actor will be the versatile Dil-e-Ghumshuda’s Amar Khan. The actor has dazzled in previous performances, with experience in the supernatural genre with ‘Belapur Ki Dayan’ and powerful leading roles in ‘Ghughi’, and ‘ChotiChotiBatain’. The actor is stirring curiosity as news comes of her latest project venture with Ahsan Khan, and fans are eager to see the thrilling chemistry unfold on screen between the actors in this riveting serial. ‘Qayamat’ is an intriguing drama series which is penned by award-winning Main Abdul QadirHoon playwright, Sarwat Nazir, and directed by Ali FaizanAnchan, who has also worked with Ahsan Khan, directing the family-oriented BandhayEk Dour Se. The play will also have a stellar cast including NeelamMuneer, Shabbir Jan, Saba Faisal, and Haroon Shahid, intensifying the anticipation. With an exceptionally talented team and cast, Qayamat is already enticing audiences with snippets of exciting information. With a storyline full of intrigue, drama, magnetic chemistry, and strong emotion, the series is set to make a sterling impression.