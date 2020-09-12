Share:

BADIN - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday assured the rain-affected people of all possible support by the Sindh government despite what he said its limited resources.

Addressing a public gathering in Tando Bago town of Badin district where he had gone to see the relief camps set up for the rain-hit people, the PPP chairman held federal government responsible for the provincial government’s lack of resources.

Coming down hard on the PTI government for what he alleged denying Sindh due funds under the NFC Award, Bilawal asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit the province and announce a relief package for all those badly hit by the recent heavy rains.

Reminding PM Imran that he was not the prime minister of Islamabad alone, but of the entire country, Bilawal asked him to issue Watan Cards to the affectees in Sindh just like what PPP government had done in 2011. He said that province’s agriculture sector, particularly in Badin, had borne the brunt of recent rains, and asked the Centre to announce a special package for its revival.

The PPP chairman criticised the federal government for allocating funds for development schemes in Karachi, but ignoring the rest of province.

Bilawal said that breaches in the dykes of LBOD had played havoc in Badin and some other districts of Sindh, adding Badin was first confronting persistent water shortage, and now by the floods.

He lashed out at a federal minister from Badin for failing to visit the affected people even once, and asked her to give resignation. The PPP chairman claimed that the Sindh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, had been trying to mitigate the sufferings of people inflicted by the monsoon rains and subsequent breaches in the dykes, adding he had already directed the concerned officials to carry out a survey of LBOD and other drains so that the measures could be taken to prevent any loss in future.

Again hitting out at the federal government, Bilawal said that although it was showing no mercy for the affected people, but PPP would continue to support them until they got resettled.

He also expressed his grief over the huge losses to standing crops which were washed away during the downpours.