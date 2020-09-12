Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that Pakistan has sincerely played its reconciliatory role in Afghan peace process as a shared responsibility, and it will continue doing so.

He was speaking through video link in the opening ceremony of Intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha today. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that holding of these negotiations is an important milestone in establishing peace in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister called the negotiations a golden opportunity for the Afghan leadership to pave the way for durable peace in Afghanistan.

He said that Pakistan has been holding the stance that Afghan issue could not be resolved through use of force and it is welcoming that the world is now accepting Pakistan’s stance.

The foreign minister said that everyone's joint efforts were paying off as both sides take to the table for talks. He said that durable peace in Afghanistan was in Pakistan's interest.

FM Qureshi also urged international community to play its due role to take the peace process to its logical conclusion. He said the mistakes of the past should not be repeated so that dream of peace in Afghanistan is materialized.

Speaking about the world's attitude over the past couple of decades towards Afghanistan, he said that it was imperative that the mistakes of the past were not repeated and the Afghan people were not abandoned.

"The progress achieved should not be wasted. A prosperous and peaceful Afghanistan will bring new opportunities for the people and would also open new vistas of cooperation and connectivity in the region and beyond," he said.