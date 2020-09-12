Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday ordered forensic audit of the IHC and the District Courts East and West of the Federal Capital. According to a circular issued by the Registrar office of the IHC, Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah ordered the forensic order of the Islamabad’s courts for the last five years i.e. starting from September 30, 2015 to September 30, 2020. “Though each year internal audit is conducted but the Chief Justice has desired that an independent external forensic audit, through expert auditors of constitutional office of the Auditor General of Pakistan, Islamabad, be conducted,” said the aforementioned circular. It added that, therefore, the forensic audit of the IHC for aforementioned period is going to be conducted with effect from September 14 by an audit team assigned by the Directorate General Audit Islamabad. The circular further stated that in order to coordinate with the audit team, the competent authority has nominated the IHC officers. including Muhammad Awaisul Hassan Khan, Deputy Registrar (Security), Ghulam Murtaza, Deputy Registrar (Accounts), Ali Ahmad Khan, Deputy Registrar (Store), Rashid Farooq Qureshi, Assistant Registrar (Accounts), Yasir Altaf, Assistant Registrar (IT) and Imtiaz Ahmad, LDC (Transport Branch).

It said that all the section/ branches/ wings have been directed that they should complete all record and produce it to the Audit Coordinator Rashid Farooq Qureshi by September 12 positively.