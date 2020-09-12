Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal minister for Railway Sheikh Rasheed said on Friday that All Parties’ Conference of the opposition parties (APC) would be a futile exercise to achieve their set goals.

Talking to a private news channel, he expressed that it is not an easy task for anyone to topple the elected government as incumbent regime has taken various steps for to strengthen the democratic process in the country.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would smoothly complete its five years constitutional tenure and Maulana Fazalur Rehman’s APC would remain harmless and toothless without the support of PPP and PML-N.

Commenting on the political leadership of the Pakistan People Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N, the minister said that these parties had lost their position at national politics level.

The Minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-N, leadership could go into the hands of former Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, in case Nawaz Sharif refuses to return Pakistan, he stated.

Minister claimed that the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is not willing to return Pakistan as he is enjoying in London, while PML-N leaders are hiding facts over the health of the ex-premier.

Sheikh predicted that I am seeing Muslim League-Nawaz and Muslim League-Shahbaz in near future, and that difference in the PML-N will start to emerge at the end of the ongoing month.