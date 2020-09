Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stated that Pakistan will continue to be a force for a stable and prosperous region.In a tweet on Saturday on the commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations, he said it is a historic day for Afghan peace process.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan has long maintained that peace, not war, is the answer. He said we are proud to champion a partnership for peace and move forward with faith and resolve that will not be deterred.