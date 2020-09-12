Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former interior minister Senator Abdul Rehman Malik on Friday moved an intra court appeal (ICA) in Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking turning down of single member bench verdict in a petition of American blogger Cynthia D Ritchie.

The petition stated that the single member bench decision dated September 1, was against the standards of justice and prayed the division bench to turn it down.

It may be mentioned here that a single member bench on September 1, had ordered the lower court to decide Cynthia D Ritchie case for registration of first information report (FIR) against Rehman Malik after rehearing the petition.

Rehman Malik prayed the court to stop sessions court to act on the orders of single member bench as it ignored several legal points.

The senator said that the single member bench had issued orders without hearing him and his legal team in Cynthia matter.

The allegations, he said, against him leveled by a foreign national were false and baseless.