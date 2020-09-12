Share:

PESHAWAR - On the invitation of Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash, Vice Chairman of Turkey OZ Istanbul Group of Companies and a Turkish delegation visited KP Assembly and Peshawar Museum and held meeting with Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani and Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan on Friday.

The Turkish delegation was given a tour of the digitized Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Hall and was briefed on the digitization of the Assembly Hall. Land Group of Companies CEO Naseebullah and Director ZU Istanbul Group of Companies Pakistan Nazer Khattak were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, the Turkish delegation discussed issues of mutual interest with Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani, Ziaullah Bangash and Mahmood Jan. They also discussed matters related to promotion of tourism in the province, investment in the provincial tourism sector, providing facilities to the people of Turkey and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Moreover, they also agreed to provide all facilities to the Turkish business community in Pakistan. The meeting stressed the need to strengthen business relations between Turkey and Pakistan.

“We will soon hold an international investment conference for Turkish and Pakistani investors which will attract investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and promote the tourism sector in the province,” said Ziaullah Bangash.

The Turkish delegation accompanied by Ziaullah Bangash also met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Secretary Abid Majeed and discussed issues of mutual interest and promotion of tourism in the province.

Turkish delegation along with Ziaullah Bangash also visited Peshawar Museum. The officers of Directorate of Archaeology and Museums welcomed the guests and briefed them on gallery of Buddhist statues and antiques in Peshawar Museum. Turkish delegation termed the Peshawar Museum as the best kept museum of art.