ISLAMABAD-One of the most loved and appreciated actors, Wahaj Ali, has made a name in the entertainment industry by taking diversified roles throughout his career. He has proved his mettle and brilliance as an actor in each of his appearances, whether it was Mah-e-Tamam, Dil-e-Beraham, Haiwan, Bharam, Ehd-e-Wafa, or Bikhray Moti. Now, his latest drama Ghisi Piti Mohabbat has him on our radar yet again, for his downright hilarious and way too relatable portrayal of the contemporary, new-age guy we have never seen on our screens before.

Ghisi Piti Mohabbat is a one of a kind drama, following the story of a woman, Samia, who marries four times and how she tackles her marriages. Wahaj Ali plays the role of her first husband, Rizwan, in a ‘never seen before’ avatar.