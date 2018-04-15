Share:

SIALKOT - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested 10 Pakistanis deported from Turkey upon their arrival at Sialkot international airport. According to FIA Divisional Deputy Director Mufakhar Adeel, human traffickers had sent them to Turkey for going to Greece and other European countries after getting big amounts. The Turkish security agencies had arrested them for illegally entering into the country and deported them to Pakistan. He said that the FIA had sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.

An accused forcibly molested local labourer's son Sheharyar in a house in village Bhullar-Bambaanwala, Daska tehsil. Accused Umer fled away when some people gathered there after listening to the victim's hue and cry. Police have registered a case.

KIDNAP: Some unknown armed persons forcibly kidnapped a girl from her house at gunpoint in village Matteyki Nagra-Motra, Daska tehsil. Police said she was alone at her house when the accused forcibly kidnapped her. According to the local people, the kidnappers forcibly bundled her into a vehicle and fled away.

ELECTIONS: Sialkot Tax Bar Association office-bearers were elected unopposed as no candidate submitted nominated papers against them during the annual elections of the association.

Senior tax lawyer Suhail Iqbal was elected unopposed as senior vice president, Imran Ali Rana as vice president, Saqib Javaid as secretary general, Naveed Iqbal Bhatti as joint secretary, Tahir as information secretary and Sagheer was elected unopposed finance secretary.