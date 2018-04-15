Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday has closed down another 36 fake treatment centres of quacks in three cities, and initiated further proceedings against them.

According to a press release, the PHC teams had sealed 36 businesses of quacks in Lahore, Okara and Rawalpindi. The quacks have been categorised as 15 fake dentists, 14 general quacks and seven bone-setters. In the Okara city, 18 quacks’ businesses were closed, which comprised seven bone-setters, six fake dentists and five general quacks. 12 fake treatment centres were closed down in Rawalpindi, which included nine fake dentists and three general quacks.

In Lahore, the PHC team sealed six fake treatment centres, which were: Amjad Clinic and Lasani Medical Store, Khadim Clinic, Ishfaq Clinic, Muhammadia Health Clinic, Hamid Homeopathic Clinic and Kiran Clinic & Maternity Home.

The spokesperson of the PHC has added that the Commission has sealed more than 8,500, and imposed a fine of about Rs65 million.