Rawalpindi - Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has lodged 295 First Information Reports (FIRs) against power thieves at various police stations of Rawalpindi and arrested 39 persons.

This was stated by Manager Operations Islamabad Electric Supply Company Rawalpindi Circle, Zubair Akhtar while talking to APP here on Friday.

Strict legal action was being taken against them, he added.

He claimed that Islamabad Police were not cooperatiAng in registering theft cases and said only 37 FIRs had been registered there.

He warned that seven-year imprisonment and fine amounting to three million rupees could be imposed on those found guilty of power theft . Zubair hoped the incidents of electricity theft would be come to an end by taking strict legal action.

He said that an awareness campaign had also been launched to encourage people come forward and report electricity theft cases in their localities.

He urged the masses to register complaints against electricity theft on Islamabad Electric Supply Company helpline 118 or website www.roshanpakistan.com.