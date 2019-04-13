Share:

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday vowed that terrorists involved in deadly Quetta blast on Friday will be brought to book.

Visiting the camp where people are staging a sit-in against the blast, Kamal said the provincial government shared the grief of those who lost their loved ones in the blast.

He said terrorists were a collective enemy of all, and not just a particular tribe or a province. The chief minister called for bringing a system like ‘safe city project’ Quetta.

Jam Kamal said there was a dire need to fix some security issues in Balochistan, and Quetta in particular. He appealed the demonstrators to end their sit-in and assured them terrorists involved in the attack would be apprehended. He also met heirs of the deceased and expressed condolences to them.

The Balochistan CM said those involved in terror activities countrywide would be dealt with an iron hand.

At least 20 people were killed and several others injured on Friday in a blast at Quetta’s Hazarganji sabzi mandi. Hours later Balochistan came under a second terrorist attack in which a child was killed and 12 others injured in a blast in Chaman.

Prime Minister Imran Khan while denouncing the attack has asked concerned authorities to provide medical facilities to the injured.