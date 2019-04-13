Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the blast in the Hazar Ganji Sabzi Mandi area of Quetta and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the heirs of the deceased and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The chief minister said that “our sympathies are with the bereaved families in this time of pain”. He said that conspiracies of the anti-state elements trying to destabilise the country would not succeed as Pakistanis were fully united against the menace of terrorism. He said that terrorists could not weaken the determination of the nation through their cowardly acts. Killers of the innocent people are the enemies of humanity, he said.