DAKAR, Senegal (AA) The death toll from Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has risen to 698 since the start of an outbreak last July, the country’s Health Ministry said.

A total of 43 people died of Ebola in the last four days, according to the ministry. Among 1,206 cases of reported hemorrhagic fever, 1,140 were confirmed to be Ebola cases.

And 84 people being treated for the disease, while 358 have recovered from the virus. Some 66 people died following hemorrhagic fever, but it could not be verified whether they died of Ebola.

Ebola, a tropical fever which first appeared in 1976 in Sudan and the DRC -- can be transmitted to humans from wild animals.

can also reportedly spread through contact with body fluids, infected persons or of those who have succumbed to the virus.

Ebola caused global alarm in 2014 when the world’s worst outbreak began in West Africa, killing more than 11,300 people and infecting an estimated 28,600 as it swept through Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone.