KARACHI : The Sindh High Court (SHC) summoned director general National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi on April 16, over a fake call-up notice allegedly issued to a citizen.

A two-judge bench headed by SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh rejected the report by the bureau’s investigation officer Gul Afridi who also appeared in the court hearing.

Chief Justice Shaikh said that the court can order the FIA to inquire into the incident. The NAB prosecutor said that the NAB have no objection, the court could order any investigation agency for the probe.

It was disclosed that the accused was called from the telephone of the Hyderabad registrar office after the call-up notice. The NAB lawyer told the bench that only DDO coordination can issue the summon of an accused.

He said investigation officer Gul Afridi could not be held responsible for the matter, the bureau has itself wrote to the DIG Police Hyderabad for investigation of the matter. The investigation officer said he has nothing to do with the fake Whatsapp message, he was already transferred.

In an earlier hearing, accused Shamshad Ali’s lawyer informed the bench that the call-up notice issued to his client by NAB is fake. Expressing displeasure over the corruption watchdog, the chief justice questioned if someone within NAB was involved in issuance of the notice.