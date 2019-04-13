Share:

LAHORE-Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said the nation has always been deceived in the name of progress and prosperity and the PTI’s case is no different.

Addressing the participant s in JI central workshop at Mansoora on Friday, he said the present government has added to the miseries of the masses. Price hike and unemployment have become serious issues, he said, adding that turncoats in the present government have disappointed the hapless masses. Siraj said the nation had voted the PTI due to its slogan of “Tabdeeli” in the way it had voted for the PPP’s slogan of “roti, kapra and makan” or the PML-N’s “Qarz Utaro, Mulk Sanwaro.” However, he said, the PTI had caused greater disappointment to the people than the previous rulers.

He said that Overseas Pakistanis and their family members had voted for the PTI in large numbers and had also financed election campaign. However, he said, that these people had been worst hit by the PTI policies. He said that people in power were not competent to resolve the issues.