ISLAMABAD- The HEC 38th All Pakistan Intervarsity Men’s Tennis Championship 2019 kicked off at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Friday.

The event will be played from March 12 to 14, featuring teams from 19 universities from all over the country, while the matches will be played in the singles and doubles categories. In the round one, PU beat COMSATS 2-0; UET Peshawar w/o Superior University; AAU w/o FUU. In round two, UCP beat FCCU 2-0; IBA beat QAU 2-1; NUST beat AU 2-1; AUP w/o IIUI; AAU w/o UVAS; LUMS beat UoAF 2-0; PU beat UoL 2-0 and UoP beat UETP 2-0.