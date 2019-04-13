Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) is the only man in the history of mankind whose life has been documented in absolute detail. Islam is the religion that lays out a way of life based on moral values and relations among people in the family, community and the world. Islam involves contemplating, reflecting, and deriving lessons from it and applying those lessons in our lives. We can learn a lot from the Prophet’s life, and apply those lessons in our own lives. This was stated by the speakers at the 7th International Seerat Conference organised by the Seerat Chair at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Around 200 delegates from Canada, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Malaysia and Pakistan participated .

in the Seerat Conference at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. The two day event was held on the theme of “Modern Muslim State in the Light of Seeratul Nabi. “This is in accordance with the vision of the present government to make our beloved country according to the principles of the Riasat-e-Madina,” said Prof Dr Qibla Ayaz, chairman of the Islamic Ideology Council. He was the chief guest while Prof Dr Aamir Ijaz, vice chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, presided over the closing session.