Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa says the initiative of model courts has been taken in order to ensure delivery of expeditious justice to the people.

Addressing a conference in Islamabad today (Saturday), he said it is the responsibility of every organ of the state to work towards provision of speedy and inexpensive justice to the masses.

The Chief Justice said we have tried to impress upon the IGPs to ensure that investigations are completed within the given time frame and then challans are timely presented before the courts.

Appreciating the performance of judges of model courts, he said the model trial courts will not grant adjournments in order to ensure timely conclusion of cases.

Asif Saeed Khan Khosa said the parliament and the executive should also work towards bringing improvement in the justice system.

He said there are certain laws which need to be revisited including anti-terrorism act.