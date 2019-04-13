Share:

KARACHI : The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the attack on Hazara community in Quetta and expressed grief over the killing of at least 16 people in the incident.

In a statement issued here, the MQM-P Rabita Committee expressed its serious concerns over “continuous” attacks on Hazara community, saying that they came under attack in the past as well.

The MQM-P was of the view that the government has failed to implement the National Action Plan that’s why terrorists are targeting the innocent citizens.

It prayed Allah Almighty Allah to grant highest place in Jannat-ul-Firdaus to the all martyrs of the attack.The MQM-P leaders also sympathised with the affected families, saying the party stands with bereaved families in this hard time.