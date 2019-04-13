Share:

LAHORE : Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited the Sharif Medical City on Friday for detailed evaluation from the Board comprising senior doctors of cardiology, nephrology, urology, medicine and surgery.

PML-N Quaid was taken to the SMC amid elaborate security arrangements for detailed check up in the presence of his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan. On the advice of panel of experts, PML-N leader will visit the health facility again on coming Monday (April 15) for detailed evaluation of multiple health issues.

Despite several clinical tests and detailed evaluation of reports, experts have yet to decide future treatment plan. During previous visits, doctors performed number of tests at SMC and Al-Razi Hospital Gulberg.

Echocardiogram detected alarmingly less blood supply to upper portion of neck and brain. As per doctors, 43 per cent less blood supply to neck and brain could prove dangerous. Doctors had also carried out MRI of heart and kidneys, dopler study for assessing blood flow in arteries and to different parts of the body.

CT Scan of chest and backbone and computed tomography of kidneys, ureters and bladder (CT KUB) for assessing the concentration of stones were also performed. Doctors have also recommended a Backup Pacemaker and ICD (Implantable Cardioverter-defibrillator), a lifesaving device implanted in the body for patients at risk for fatal cardiac Arrhythmias.

Nawaz Sharif also had Echo & Ultrasound for Kidneys alongwith Doppler studies for Carotid Arteries & Peripheral Vessels.