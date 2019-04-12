Share:

LAHORE- The 53rd meeting of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors will be held on April 17 in Quetta.

A PCB spokesman said here on Friday that the meeting will discuss important matters pertaining to the development of cricket. Some of the meeting agenda items are, approval of audited accounts for the 2017-18 financial year and appointment of auditors for the 2018-19 financial year, report of the audit committee, reports and updates from task forces on domestic cricket structure and review of the PCB’s constitution, annual general meeting 2019 approval of date and venue, approval of resolution relating to delegation of powers and functions of the chairman and other officials, update on Pakistan Super League 2019.

The following are the members of the Board of Governors, who will attend the meeting, Ehsan Mani Chairman, PCB and Asad Ali Khan, Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain,Lt Gen (R) Javed Zia, Kabir Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Ayaz Butt, Muhammad Numan Butt, Dr Najeeb Samie, Shahrez Abdullah Khan, Shah Dost (members) and Akbar Durrani Ex-Officio.