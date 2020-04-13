Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, on Sunday, has announced that 755 pilgrims at the Dera Ghazi Khan quarantine centre have recovered from coronavirus and have been shifted to their homes. He said that the pilgrims including women and the children were permitted to leave for their homes after getting clearance from the health officials.

CM Buzdar taking to Twitter said the figure also includes 175 pilgrims who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus. There were only 74 pilgrims left at the DG Khan quarantine centre, he said in a series of tweets. “755 Zaireen, including those 175 who tested positive earlier, have returned to their homes after full recovery. Only 74 Zaireen are left in DGK quarantine, who were being looked after in the best possible manner.”

Local administration, Police and healthcare professionals deserve appreciation for taking care of Zaireen in the best possible manner during these difficult times, he added.

The CM, in a meeting with a leading industrialist, lauded the industrialists and traders community for extending maximum cooperation to the government in its endeavours to eradicate coronavirus pandemic across the province.

The CM added that the Punjab government valued the cooperation of philanthropists in high esteem as poor people were in dire need of their help. He urged the philanthropists and affluent people to extend maximum help and assistance to the people striving for their bread and butter in the prevailing situation.

He mentioned the Punjab government had undertaken all necessary measures to protect and safeguard lives of the masses and appealed to the citizens not to get out of their houses without genuine need or reason. He emphasized that citizens by fully adhering to preventive measures could not only protect themselves but also the others. Coronavirus patients were being provided best treatment and healthcare facilities, he added.

The Chief Minister also commended those industrialists paying salaries and arrears to the labourer community in this hour of distress and their gesture was praiseworthy and worth emulating. He said, “Those fighting coronavirus on the front line are highly valuable and important for us and will never be left alone,” he vowed.

CM condoles death of senior journalist Ahfazur Rehman

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of senior journalist and writer Ahfazur Rahman. In his condolence message, the CM expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Punjab Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan directed that SOPs regarding prevention of coronavirus be implemented strictly at the centres set up for distribution of financial assistance under the Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Kifalat Programme.

He issued these directions, while presiding over a meeting to review the situation caused by coronavirus in the province. The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and officers concerned whereas divisional commissioners and regional police officers joined through video link.

The meeting was briefed that under the PM’s Ehsaas Programme an amount of Rs 6.74 billion was distributed in the province during three days and as many as 559,849 persons had benefited from this financial aid. A sum of Rs 2.88 billion was disbursed among 235,000 people yesterday.

The Chief Secretary said that healthcare facilities for coronavirus patients had been increased by establishing field hospitals in the province, adding that protection of people as well as doctors and paramedics from this highly contagious virus was the priority of the government.

He ordered the officers to ensure conditional opening of industries on the basis of export orders and implementation of relevant SOPs there, besides taking on board chambers of commerce to obtain details of export orders from these factories.

Lahore Additional Deputy Commissioner Asghar Joiya visited Ehsaas Kafalat Programme centre at Girls High School Ali Raza Abad, set up for the distribution of financial assistance to needy persons and reviewed the arrangements made for masses.

He said that financial aid under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme was given to around 270 females in the camp. He also inquired women about their financial data and valid CNIC record. He monitored the whole screening process.

He also reviewed the sitting arrangements, medical camp and drinking water in the center and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. He added that screening process regarding coronavirus of visitors was also conducted in the centers. The additional deputy commissioner directed the officials concerned to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) pertaining to coronavirus.

He said the district administration was utilizing all potential resources to provide facilitate to the public in this time of trial. Raiwind Assistant Commissioner Adnan Rasheed also accompanied him.