Ufone, PRCS register 10,000 volunteers in a week

Islamabad-The recent partnership between Pakistani telecom operator Ufone and Pakistan Red Crescent Society has created a monumental impact. Within a week over 10,000 volunteers have registered to become a part of PRCS volunteer program through which awareness about corona virus is being raised in different communities. More than 15,000 calls from all over Pakistan have been answered by PRCS volunteers and the interest of Pakistanis to participate in this drive is growing every day.

Through the partnership Ufone enabled PRCS to createwidespread awareness about the disease in urban and rural communities, and assisted in volunteer registration via its helpline 1030. The free of charge helpline allows Ufone customers to get updates and information on the disease, along with getting to know the ways to proactively protect themselves, their families and their community. Customers can also register as volunteers for their community using the same helpline.

As the threat of coronavirus amplifies in the country, the need for stronger and efficient communication to raise awareness has become even more important. Ufone and PRCS’s joint effort has helped millions of Pakistanis to get free access to authentic information about the pandemic.

Daraz opens int’l payment gateways for overseas Pakistani donors

LAHORE-Daraz has opened up international payment gateways to enable overseas Pakistanis to donate to non-profit organizations and support daily wage earners and families in the underserved areas of Pakistan as they cope with the impact of Corona Virus.

Daraz Cares, the leading ecommerce platform’s CSR wing, recently launched “Together Lets Help Pakistan” – a donation campaign – in partnership with a number of well-reputed non-profitable organizations including Edhi Foundation, Indus Hospital, United Nations Association of Pakistan, Akhuwat Foundation, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, AlKhidmat, SIUT, Deaf Reach, Orange Tree and Rizq. The platform is not charging any commission on donations, which are being directly transferred to the organizations.

Daraz’ goal is to help more than 5,000 families and with the help of donations sent in by customers, the platform has reached 1,500 families already.

We believe that the country can only emerge stronger from this period if we all stand together.

At Daraz, we are always ready to contribute and play our part in helping the nation and we are confident that we will be able to mitigate the impacts,” said Almira Butt, Head of CSR, Daraz Pakistan.

In order to donate through Daraz, customers can follow a simple 3-step process: log onto Daraz and head over to the Daraz Cares page, select the donation package of any NGO and proceed to pay with preferred bank cards or e-wallets.

Amid COVID-19, PU to feed birds due to shortage of food sources

LAHORE-The Punjab University administration has installed food pots at various points on campus to feed birds as the birds’ sources of food had reduced considerably due to lockdown and complete shutdown of the university. According to PU spokesman, the teachers, employees and students of Punjab University used to feed birds themselves. He said that food leftovers at more than 80 canteens of the university were also major source of food for birds and after closure of these canteens, the birds were facing acute shortage of food for themselves and their children.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad took notice of the matter and instructed the administration to take care of campus birds and food be provided to them. He said that it was one of the basic responsibilities of all human beings to take care of birds and animals around them.

SNGPL announces to donate Rs38m for corona relief activities

Islamabad-Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announced to donate Rs38 million to support efforts in combating coronavirus in the country. The Company Board of Directors accorded approval for the donation in its meeting held on April 11, 2020 at the Head Office.

According to the Company spokesperson, a sum of Rs38 Million will be donated by the Company under it Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program for the national cause out of which Rs. 19 Million will be contributed to the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund. The remaining Rs. 19 Million will be donated to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for procurement of protective and medical equipments.

SMIU to introduce online classes

KARACHI-Under the threat of pandemic COVID-19 and not to impair students education, Sindh Madressatul Islam University has decided to introduce online classes. And those students who cannot afford to purchase internet data, the varsity will bear the cost of their internet data package too.

In order to avoid and cover the academic loss of the students, and as per the guidelines of HEC regarding online classes, the vice chancellor of SMIU, Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh chaired online meeting the other day. Deans of the faculties, chairpersons directors and others were present.

It was discussed in the meeting that in the current crucial time the varsity will also use the digital means of education to cope up the damage of the students study. And in this regards the SMIU has Learning Management System (LMS), which is best suited for online education and it has a feature to record online lectures too.