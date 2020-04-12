Share:

ISLAMABAD -The Federal Bureau of Revenue announced on Sunday that it is beginning electronic registration and monitoring of businesses in over 12 fields. Restaurants, courier services, transport, hotels and beauty parlors are included in the list, according to the bureau’s spokesperson. Private hospitals, medical practitioners, laboratories and pharmacies will be monitored online. Gyms, health clubs and fitness massage centres will be tracked through electronic registration systems.

The order will be valid in eight big cities across the country, including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.