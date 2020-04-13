ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari yesterday praised Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s fight against the coronavirus.
In a telephonic conversation, Syed Murad Ali Shah briefed Zardari about the situation regarding Covid-19 in the province.
Zardari appreciated the performance of Sindh government in combating Covid-19.
He said the Sindh government were being praised by the entire world for its decisions, measures and efforts to deal with Covid-19 pandemic. He said that the biggest priority for PPP is to protect lives of the people.
Zardari also said that Sindh government has done very well by increasing its capacity to conduct Covid-19 tests.
He said providing relief to the people during these trying times should also be priority of Sindh government. He also said that the federal government should help provinces to deal with this pandemic.
Meanwhile, PPPP Secretary Information Dr Nafisa Shah yesterday urged the government to combat coronavirus.
Reacting to the statement by Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, she said that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave interview to British media outlet as a representative of the nation. Dr. Shah advised to Firdous Ashiq Awan to focus on performance of federal government performance instead of criticising the PPP Chairman.