ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari yesterday praised Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s fight against the coronavirus.

In a telephonic conversa­tion, Syed Murad Ali Shah briefed Zardari about the situation re­garding Covid-19 in the province.

Zardari appreciated the perfor­mance of Sindh government in combating Covid-19.

He said the Sindh government were being praised by the entire world for its decisions, measures and efforts to deal with Covid-19 pandemic. He said that the biggest priority for PPP is to protect lives of the people.

Zardari also said that Sindh gov­ernment has done very well by in­creasing its capacity to conduct Covid-19 tests.

He said providing relief to the people during these trying times should also be priority of Sindh government. He also said that the federal government should help provinces to deal with this pan­demic.

Meanwhile, PPPP Secretary In­formation Dr Nafisa Shah yester­day urged the government to com­bat coronavirus.

Reacting to the statement by Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, she said that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave interview to British media outlet as a representative of the nation. Dr. Shah advised to Fir­dous Ashiq Awan to focus on per­formance of federal government performance instead of criticising the PPP Chairman.