QUETTA - At least four people were killed and six injured in exchange of firing between two groups over a land dispute in Asghara area of Sinjavi in Ziarat district on Satuday night.

According to Levies sources, the injured have been referred to Quetta for medical treatment where condition of two of the injured is stated to be critical.

Tension still prevails in the area and the district administration has sought FC assistance to overcome the situation.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

A case was also registered against the armed men of the two groups and investigation was in progress.