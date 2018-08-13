Share:

LAHORE - Model Town Women Football Club (MTWFC) clinched the National Women U-19 Football trophy after defeating Islamabad Football Academy 4-3 in the closely-contested final played here at The City School ground on Sunday.

Javairia of MTWFC was the star of the final as she hammered a hat-trick for the winners while her teammate Rameen contributed with a brace. From the losing side, Veera Ayub also played superb game and banged in a brace and Eshal Fiaz contributed with one goal but their efforts proved futile for their team in the end.

The thrilling final was dominated by MTWFC as fired two fabulous goals in the 11th and 22nd minutes of the match through Javairia to take 2—0 lead. Veera Ayub then struck a superb goal to reduce the margin 2-1 in the 24th minutes. Rameen enhanced the MTWFC’s lead 3-1 in the 28th minutes through her fantastic goal. Veera Ayub scored her second goal in the 34th minute to make it 3-2.

In the 52nd minute of the final, Javairia’s another fabulous goal further strengthened their team’s position and brought it closer to the victory. Eshal Fiaz though struck one more for Islamabad in the 61st minute yet her team couldn’t add more goals, thus lost the final 3-4.

The winners (MTWFC) received Rs 300,000 and the runners-up (Islamabad FA) got Rs 200,000. Sindh won the fair play award and Rs 100,000, Rameen the best player award and Rs 40,000, Javairia top scorer award and Rs 30,000 and Tooba Adrees best goalkeeper award and Rs 30,000.

Former IG Police Khalid Latif graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. Also present on the occasion were Punjab Football Association (PFF) president Sardar Naveed Haider, Ch Abdul Rasheed, Mian Abdul Bari, PFF Sajjad Mehmood, Ch Faqeer Hussain, Mian Rizwan, Irfran Khan Niazi, Shahid Khokhar and others.

PFF president Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat congratulated the teams for their performance. He also praised the committee for holding such a beautiful event and assured of his all-out sport for the promotion of women football in the country.

MTWFC head Mian Rizwan, who is also DFA Lahore president, felicitated his team for clinching the national women U-19 trophy and hoped that they will continue to earn more such glories at national and international events and win laurels for Pakistan as well by representing it in the international events.