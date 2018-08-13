Share:

QUETTA - A man was killed while 15 others were injured including four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in a bomb blast at Maal Road near Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Sunday.

Chaman City Police Station SHO Muhammad Anwar told APP that about ten kg remote control explosive device had been fixed with a motorcycle parked near the Maal Road for targeting security forces which was exploded when a vehicle of FC was passing through the area.

As a result, one person died and four FC personnel among fifteen persons received injuries. Five vehicles and nearby buildings were also damaged in the explosion. The injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation. Further investigation was underway.

8 Chinese detained

over possession of firearms

Police have detained eight Chinese nationals who tried to enter a power plant with weapons in Sahiwal, officials said.

Police officer Zafar Iqbal said the eight men were stopped at a checkpoint on Sunday outside the Qadirabad power plant in Sahiwal after a pump-action gun, a handgun, a rifle and ammunition were found in their vehicle. He said an investigation is underway.

China has heavily invested in energy and other projects across Pakistan as part of its global “Belt and Road” initiative, and has sent thousands of workers to the country.

A suicide bomber struck a bus carrying Chinese engineers in Dalbandin on Saturday, wounding three of them as well as three paramilitary guards. The Baloch Liberation Army, a separatist group, claimed responsibility.