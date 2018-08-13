Share:

CHARSADDA - Six persons including two women of the same family were killed while three others got injured when rival groups opened firing at each other over a family dispute in Rajar area on Sunday.

According to sources, the clash erupted among close relatives over a family dispute when Jillani Shah family opened fire on Sabir Shah family.

Resultantly, four people including Sabir Shah, Anwar Shah and Ahmad Shah along with a women were killed while from Jillani Shah family, Qalandar Shah and his wife Gul Rukh were killed on the spot.

Two others persons namely Jillani Shah and Fawad got seriously injured who were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Charsadda. DSP City Bashir Ahmad Khan Yousafzai told The Nation that FIR registered against eight accused, while three persons have been arrested.