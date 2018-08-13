Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari Sunday got themselves registered here at the facilitation centre of Parliament House. The National Assembly Secretariat has established the Facilitation Centre in Committee Room No 02 of the Parliament House to issue cards for the newly elected members, a private channel reported. The inaugural session of 15th National Assembly of Pakistan will be held on Monday (today) at 10am at the Parliament house.