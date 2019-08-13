Share:

President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met former prime minister and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail.

As per details, the meeting continued for two hours and both brothers eat lunch together. Shehbaz wished his elder brother a happy Eid.

Sources said that Shehbaz apprised Nawaz about his meeting with Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz on the first day of Eid. Both leaders discussed the current political situation in the country.

Nawaz Sharif on the occasion directed Shehbaz Sharif to keep an eye on current political situation and to mobilize the PML-N workers.