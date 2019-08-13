Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stated that the Pakistani nation shall fight for the rights of Kashmiris till the last breath.

“We are ready to battle for the rights of Kashmiri ,” Bilawal said, adding that every incompetence could be tolerated; but compromise on Kashmir would not be accepted.

He stated that the people of Kashmir were looking towards the Government of Pakistan for help and therefore practical measures are required to be taken for their support.

“We want the people of Kashmir to decide about their future independently however Pakistan would firmly fight for their rights at the diplomatic stage,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the political leadership of the country should send a unanimous message to the world that Pakistan was firmly standing behind the people of illegally occupied Kashmir whom the Indian government has annexed.

He concluded that the Indian government move of abrogation of Article-370 in the occupied land is against the will of Kashmiri people and this would be detrimental to regional peace and security, but his political party and the people of Pakistan would continue to struggle and strive for the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and their due rights.