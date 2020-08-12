Share:

Islamabad-The capital police has planned elaborate measures during festivity of Independence Day in the metropolitan and decided to deploy heavy contingent of police at sensitive points to avoid any untoward incident.

The security arrangements were discussed in a meeting presided over by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed held at Rescue 15 as per directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Wednesday. The meeting was attended among others by Senior Superintendents of Police CTD, Additional Superintendent of Police and all Zonal Superintendents of Police, Sub-Divisional police officer and SHOs.

The DIG (Operations) directed all police officials to ensure elaborate security plan and supervise all security arrangements himself in connection with August 14 and Muharram-ul-Haram.

He directed for strict action against those involved in one-wheeling, fire-cracking or any other upheaval on Independence Day. Those using tinted glass vehicles and bikes without silencers or documents should not be spared and legal action to be initiated against them.

He said that additional deployment should be ensured to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city while special squads to be constituted for strict patrolling.

The elaborate security arrangements should be made for all ceremonies being held in connection with August 14, the DIG (Operations) maintained.

He also directed all police officials to maintain close liaison with peace committees and organisers of Majalis and processions in Muharram-ul-Haram. He directed to issue special cards to police officials deputed for security of religious gatherings and Imambargahs.

As per plan, 2,500 cops would perform security duties on the occasion and the city has been divided into various beats while additional strength has been deployed at main shopping centres at markets.

Additional heavy contingents should be deployed at all public places, especially parks and various other important spots. The capital police would try best to deliver their duties with discipline on these auspicious occasions, the DIG (Operations) said.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed to devise elaborate security plan and supervise all security arrangements himself in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram. He directed to issue special cards to police officials deputed for security of religious gatherings and Imambargahs.

Waqar Uddin Syed directed for strict security arrangements on gatherings and special checking of participants. Strict vigilance should be maintained through safe city cameras and entrance of all type of vehicles in surroundings of Imambargahs to be prohibited.

He asked to place barbed wires near venues of gatherings and jawans of police should be deployed at roof tops of buildings on the way of routes.

He said that it should be ensured to make arrangements for checking of participants of Majalis and processions through metal detectors. Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police and SOPs issued by the government are being followed, the DIG (Operations) maintained.

All SPs were asked to monitor search operations themselves and inform their high ups on daily basis about progress in this regard.

He directed for maintaining close coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and staff.

The DIG (Operations) said that walk through gates must be installed at all entry and exit points of Majalis and processions and it should be covered through large strength of policemen.

He directed to compile list of those remained jail birds and take effective action against proclaimed offenders. He said it is their top priority to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.